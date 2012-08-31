Timothy Whalin

Dribbble Bucket Concept [Animated]

A concept to improve @Dribbble's bucket feature. Because it reorders by most frequently updated, its difficult to find the right bucket. This idea would allow browsing of buckets to add a shot to or type the name of the one that you want to select.

What do you think? Would you find this idea useful. If so, spread the word on Twitter.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
