Dribbble Bucket Concept [Animated]

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A concept to improve @Dribbble's bucket feature. Because it reorders by most frequently updated, its difficult to find the right bucket. This idea would allow browsing of buckets to add a shot to or type the name of the one that you want to select.
What do you think? Would you find this idea useful. If so, spread the word on Twitter.
-------------------
Hit L to support.