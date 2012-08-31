Karl Stier

World Bamboo Congress - alternative mark

World Bamboo Congress - alternative mark typography logo futura
Revised alternative mark for the upcoming World Bamboo Congress. The bamboo leaves are meant to evoke a sense of world peace, doves in flight and the possible spontaneous singing of "kumbaya."

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
