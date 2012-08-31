Blake Behrens

Native American semiotic playing card suits, WIP

Native American semiotic playing card suits, WIP native american playing cards suits hearts diamonds spades clubs wip
Creating a deck of cards that utilizes Native American semiotics. This project combines several loves of mine and I'm having a blast on it.

