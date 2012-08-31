Serge Y.

Xyience

Serge Y.
Serge Y.
  • Save
Xyience xyience energy drink punch glow web webdesign website
Download color palette

Part of the Xyience website concept.

Full:
version 1
version 2

BTW both were not accepted :) on xyience.com you can see third version :(

Let me know what do you think!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Serge Y.
Serge Y.
Like