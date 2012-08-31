This is my wee business' logo.

I'm a bit of a guitar aficionado and took the blue from my dream guitar: a Fender Telecaster in Lake Placid Blue! http://static.musiciansfriend.com/derivates/19/001/275/709/DV020_Jpg_Jumbo_510530.202_lake_placid_blue.jpg).

The font is OCR-A, which usually looks techie and austere, has a surprisingly friendly feel, maybe it's the exaggerated tracking and the shape of the 'm'…

I often wonder if it's a little basic and unrefined, but every time I try to rethink it I always end up back where it started!