Dan Trenkner

DT Labs logo

Dan Trenkner
Dan Trenkner
  • Save
DT Labs logo logo icon dt labs lab
Download color palette

Resisted the test tube logo that everyone else uses for labs. Still trendy though :) Love Cubano right now!

http://www.dtelepathy.com/labs

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Dan Trenkner
Dan Trenkner

More by Dan Trenkner

View profile
    • Like