Geri Coady

Portrait

Geri Coady
Geri Coady
  • Save
Portrait illustration retro watercolor
Download color palette

One more commissioned portrait in my Hanna-Barbera style. I think this is the last one in this style for a while (unless I'm asked)!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2010
Geri Coady
Geri Coady

More by Geri Coady

View profile
    • Like