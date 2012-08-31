Pedro Sombreireiro

Not another paper plane...

Not another paper plane... logo icon paper plane icons
This is a draft of a paper plane i've been working on, as part of a web app image. It still needs some tweaking.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
