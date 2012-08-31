Lift Checkin Concept

Missy Titus

Again, this was some early concept work I did with the guys at Lift. This is the checkin button, where most users interact with the app. The idea behind Lift is that it takes doing something 3 times a week for 6 weeks to form a habit. My idea here is to show the user a rotating 6 week period of 3 checkins to give a quip glimpse of how they're doing.

(PS: If anyone know the designer who made the final UI and data viz, please let me know, I'd love to credit them here!)

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
