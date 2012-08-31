Nick Farina

Feeds 2.0

Nick Farina
Nick Farina
  • Save
Feeds 2.0 mac menubar app
Download color palette

Teasing some of the new features and services in the upcoming Feeds 2.0 release. Icons by the amazing @egrossnickle as usual!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Nick Farina
Nick Farina

More by Nick Farina

View profile
    • Like