Lift Data Viz 2

data visualization lift ui iphone app color
This is some early work on the stats page for Lift. My concept for streaks was an idea of collecting "chips" in order to accomodate both heavy casual users.

Rebound of
Lift Data Visualization Concepts
By Missy Titus
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
