Patrick Haney

mers Happy

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
mers Happy badge helvetica stag sans helvetica neue
Download color palette

An updated badge that makes the star rating a little more clear.

63cd775bef9718677b18e83431510cec
Rebound of
omers Happy
By Patrick Haney
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like