Acryl

Development of original design and layout of image brochure for "FUSSCO". The FUSSCO company makes products from an artificial stone more than 13 years, realizing private and commercial interior projects. Thousands of products created during this time, delight their owners to this day. 48 pages, kraft paper cover, pages — matte paper.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/83570229/FUSSCO-Brochure-design

Posted on Sep 9, 2019
— Simple and clear solutions for business
