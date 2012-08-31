Sergio Camalich

I'm in!

My entry for the Threadless loves Bats just got accepted. If you like this and feel like helping me out, you can vote over here:

http://www.threadless.com/submission/451601/Batie

Rebound of
Batie
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
