JD Lemming

Lessons & Carols

JD Lemming
JD Lemming
  • Save
Lessons & Carols
Download color palette

Crazy, but I'm already planning for Christmas. Yes, the paper is crinkled. I wanted to see what it looked like destroyed—just for fun.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
JD Lemming
JD Lemming

More by JD Lemming

View profile
    • Like