LMC Re-imagining

Georgia Tech's official school websites tend to follow a relatively consistent but uninteresting visual language. The school of Literature, Communications and Culture recently changed its name to the school of Literature, Media and Communication to reflect the direction in which its degree programs are evolving. With that in mind, I decided to take a shot at re-imagining the school's [current website](http://lmc.gatech.edu).

This is not a completed work, and is *not officially affiliated* with the [Georgia Institute of Technology](http://www.gatech.edu).

* Photograph: NASA

* Fonts: Homestead, Nanum Gothic

EDIT: Current full mockup: http://jaronhendrix.com/images/projects/lmc_rework.jpg (~1.7mb)