Life Saving Training

Life Saving Training logos
Life Saving Training is a project I've been working on for a while now. The website's _nearly_ ready for launch, but is awaiting some photos and what-not.

In the meantime, here's a look at the logo. The company will provide first aid training, including specialist training for diving, mountain climbing and so on.

Fertigo and Euphemia are the (rather beautiful) fonts I used here.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
