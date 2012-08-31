João Oliveira Simões

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
ajax loading animation gif green martini logo
This is a loading animation for a statistic website that I am working on. The logo is animated giving the idea that a martini glass is being filled and then it spills. What do you guys think? Would love your thoughts.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
