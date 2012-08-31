Greg Bruening

Event Concept

Greg Bruening
Greg Bruening
  • Save
Event Concept icon typography event bold
Download color palette

Working on logo / event invite concepts. Keeping it mostly under-wraps for now. Hopefully will post full shots as it progresses!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Greg Bruening
Greg Bruening

More by Greg Bruening

View profile
    • Like