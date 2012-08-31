See More Typography

Willie Honig

Willie Honig
Willie Honig
A logo that I just created for the launch of a new snowboarding goggle for Giro. This logo will have an entire campaign built around it and start appearing on ski and snowboard magazine websites this weekend!

Willie Honig
Willie Honig

