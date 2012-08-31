ana torrecilla

Urraca

ana torrecilla
ana torrecilla
  • Save
Urraca corporate identity packaging
Download color palette

Corporate identity for a pet accessory shop in the Canary Islands. To personalise the brand, we took the image of a bird in various moods to produce a corporate image, a corporate stationery and packaging. We used only one colour to be environmentally friendly.

http://anatorrecilla.com/web/portfolio/la-urraca-paca/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
ana torrecilla
ana torrecilla

More by ana torrecilla

View profile
    • Like