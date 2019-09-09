League of Legends - Champions app concept design

I want to provide you a complete concept of my League of Legends Champions app design.

Here you can find all the information about the hero you are interested in. You can use any of the filters (rework, newest, a-z and others). You can find all the information about the stats, the hero’s statistics in the patches and his success. View all existing skins from all sides (using interactive 3d models). Learn all about the abilities of the hero and also read his story.

I hope you enjoy my work!

Thanks to @Riot Games for your work!

You can find full project here.

