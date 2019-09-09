Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Kiiashko

League of Legends - Champions app concept design

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
Hire Me
  • Save
League of Legends - Champions app concept design tournament stats figma esports ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba lol league of legends leagueoflegends hero game dark design concept character champions app
League of Legends - Champions app concept design tournament stats figma esports ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba lol league of legends leagueoflegends hero game dark design concept character champions app
League of Legends - Champions app concept design tournament stats figma esports ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba lol league of legends leagueoflegends hero game dark design concept character champions app
League of Legends - Champions app concept design tournament stats figma esports ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba lol league of legends leagueoflegends hero game dark design concept character champions app
League of Legends - Champions app concept design tournament stats figma esports ux uiux ui riotgames mobile moba lol league of legends leagueoflegends hero game dark design concept character champions app
Download color palette
  1. 01_LOL_Champions_Stats.png
  2. 02_LOL_Champions_Skins.png
  3. 03_LOL_Champions_Main.png
  4. 04_LOL_Champions_Abilities.png
  5. 05_LOL_Champions_Wiki.png

I want to provide you a complete concept of my League of Legends Champions app design.

Here you can find all the information about the hero you are interested in. You can use any of the filters (rework, newest, a-z and others). You can find all the information about the stats, the hero’s statistics in the patches and his success. View all existing skins from all sides (using interactive 3d models). Learn all about the abilities of the hero and also read his story.

I hope you enjoy my work!

Thanks to @Riot Games for your work!

You can find full project here.

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

Dmitry Kiiashko
Dmitry Kiiashko
UI/UX Designer. Available for freelance projects ↴
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Kiiashko

View profile
    • Like