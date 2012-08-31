Jordan Sparrow

Personal logo experiment 2

Jordan Sparrow
Jordan Sparrow
  • Save
Personal logo experiment 2 sparrow bird circle logo lighting shadow dramatic
Download color palette

Another direction for this logo to be taken in. Mostly just playing around with it while designing other assets.

81e389823438c00226912262a73ae378
Rebound of
Personal logo experiment
By Jordan Sparrow
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Jordan Sparrow
Jordan Sparrow

More by Jordan Sparrow

View profile
    • Like