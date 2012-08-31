Erik Brandt

eb_conglomerate_dribbble

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt
  • Save
eb_conglomerate_dribbble erik brandt typografika geotypografika kiehle gallery st. cloud state university art exhibition solo-exhibition screenprint
Download color palette

Detail of poster/bulletin/postcard for my upcoming solo-show at St. Cloud State University, Kiehle Gallery. More on Typografika here: http://typografika.com/Conglomerate-Identity

Erik Brandt
Erik Brandt

More by Erik Brandt

View profile
    • Like