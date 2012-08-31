Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Simplion

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Simplion logo icon icons design simple on simplion cloud computing consulting consultancy tech typography type agency designer stuoka blue clever branding identity brand
Download color palette

Approved logo for Simplion - cloud technology consultancy.

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like