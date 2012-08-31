Final Logo Design for a new Advertising/Design Agency from Germany which is called FaceAndCrowd (Face+Crowd was requested).

The concept is a shoal and if you look at the mark as a whole it reveals to be a fish in the bigger picture. The front part is the face which leads the crowd. I've revised the two first letters "F" & "C" to capital letters which are more coherent to the mark now which is also a green abstract "F" for Face and abstract "C's" for crowd.

The whole identity will have the colors silver/grey, black & white. Green will be the accentuation color.