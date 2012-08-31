Andrew Fehrsen

3d Impossible Object

Andrew Fehrsen
Andrew Fehrsen
  • Save
3d Impossible Object a triangle 3d impossible object logo green app logic
Download color palette

New concept for our logo (We are a dev company)... Liking this one quite a bit I must say. Brings all the concepts together - html brackets, impossible object, joining, coming together, process, continuation...

I would really like some feedback on this one. And..... GO!

06848b6f84e15008ec37fcfdd9c881e2
Rebound of
Logo Shot
By Andrew Fehrsen
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Andrew Fehrsen
Andrew Fehrsen

More by Andrew Fehrsen

View profile
    • Like