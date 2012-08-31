Michael Shanks

Adobe Icons 2

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Adobe Icons 2 icons product adobe
Download color palette

started making a new set of adobe icons and felt i should share before they were finished, these are the main icons so far but the rest of the set will follow shortly along with the PSD.

as always feedback is more than welcome :)

Adobe icons
Rebound of
Adobe Icons 1
By Michael Shanks
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like