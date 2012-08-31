Michael Nÿkamp

BigGirl

BigGirl red black white big girl biggirl logo
A parody of BigBoy's restaurant logo. Click here to see BigBoy logo.

BigBoy's sister, and its sister restaurant, 'BigGirl.'

BigGirl
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
