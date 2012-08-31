Mark Taylor

The Harvest is Ripe Church Flyer Template

The Harvest is Ripe Church Flyer Template 4x6 flyer church event church marketing autumn best flyer template brown celebration christian church church marketing template colorful contemporary creative designs creative flyer design template fall festival flyer artwork flyer designs harvest holiday flyer inspiks loswl maple orange psd flyer pumpkin season sermon thanksgiving
© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

The Harvest is Ripe Church Flyer Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Harvest and Authum celebrations, Sermons, Confrences, Youth Programs etc. In this package you’ll find 1 Photoshop file. All text and graphics in the file are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options.

Inspiration
When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Matthew 9:36-37

