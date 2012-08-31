Bob Ewing

Fyd Logo_v6

Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
Fyd Logo_v6 log logo vector lettering
Download color palette

I am much happier with this'Y'. I was trying to blend it before, but also have it stand out. Not sure that even makes sense. I think I am getting pretty close, definitely need to tighten up all the little flourishes and check spacing on all of them. But would love some feedback on this before it goes to the client one last time.

cheers_

756b100008615e1cdf2cc7ca4722469d
Rebound of
Fyd Logo_v5
By Bob Ewing
View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Bob Ewing
Bob Ewing
Independent brand designer from Indianapolis.
Hire Me

More by Bob Ewing

View profile
    • Like