Fyd Logo_v6

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am much happier with this'Y'. I was trying to blend it before, but also have it stand out. Not sure that even makes sense. I think I am getting pretty close, definitely need to tighten up all the little flourishes and check spacing on all of them. But would love some feedback on this before it goes to the client one last time.
cheers_