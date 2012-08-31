Nick van der Linde

Responsive menu

Nick van der Linde
Nick van der Linde
  • Save
Responsive menu menu navigation iphone mobile website responsive design
Download color palette

Recently tried a new approach to website navigation on small screens. This mechanism shows as many menu items as possible within the viewport, and puts the remaining items in a dropdown menu.

We found this works well across today's plethora of screen sizes, as it takes full advantage of the available screen estate.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Nick van der Linde
Nick van der Linde

More by Nick van der Linde

View profile
    • Like