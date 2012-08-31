Scott Millar

Inner Spark

Inner Spark branding typography logo
This is early stages of branding for a personal project, I'll add to it as I progress with the application into print and digital mediums. Thought I would just post it up as my first dip in the water on Dribbble.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
