Alejandro Prieto

The Fixer, Pearl Jam

Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto
  • Save
The Fixer, Pearl Jam music artwork experiment pearl jam
Download color palette

A single cover design experiment. More at http://365singles.com.ar/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Alejandro Prieto
Alejandro Prieto

More by Alejandro Prieto

View profile
    • Like