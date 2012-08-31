Casper Elkjær Maul

Singers, comedians, people. All in one place for buying tickets for their shows. We made logo, website and checkoutflow. Not every detail was followed in the process of implementing it in to HTML/CSS, but it came out fair. See it in action here: http://www.billetdk.dk

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
