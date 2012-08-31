Martin Underhill

Monika Training & Fitness

Martin Underhill
Martin Underhill
  • Save
Monika Training & Fitness logos
Download color palette

I'm pretty pleased with this logo! It's fun, friendly and energetic– just like the client it was designed for!

"Monika!" is a custom font, based on Complete In Him by Kimberly Geswein, offset nicely by Museo Slab by Exljbris Font Foudry.

Monika's website is at http://monikapapaj.co.uk/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Martin Underhill
Martin Underhill

More by Martin Underhill

View profile
    • Like