Cowboys don't cry

Cowboys don't cry cowboy country music
We created a series of characters which were paired with the icons we had Dribbbled earlier.

Check out the full set here:
http://www.studiomuti.co.za/16566/732046/work/heart-fm

Rebound of
Country
By MUTI
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
