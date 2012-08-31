Lorenzo Franchini

WePassengers, Menu

Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
  • Save
WePassengers, Menu wepassengers passengers travel notes menu bar icons notifications profile grid bag ui web adobe fireworks
Download color palette

Despite I usually go for lights and shadows for more realistic results, this time I tried to use a really minimal and simple style for the menu bar icons.

Take a look at the whole project:
http://wepassengers.com

318662a9c5cf9733d56a6939cb9a20f6
Rebound of
WePassengers
By Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
Senior UI designer, Design Systems.

More by Lorenzo Franchini

View profile
    • Like