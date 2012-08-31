Thuy Gia Nguyen

Pocketfix

Pocketfix pocket fix icon
I just started using Pocket and realised that they had some nasty half pixels and some bad white dropshadow effect going on. Icons from Geomonicons package.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
