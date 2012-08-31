Lorenzo Franchini

WePassengers

Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
  • Save
WePassengers wepassengers passengers travel notes ui web
Download color palette

Finally, I launched my personal project, WePassengers.

This was created and designed just for the pleasure of building something.

I'm a UI designer, but I also wanted to try myself developing both the front-end and back-end parts.

Right now it's an open beta project, so you can request an invite and take a look at it.

Needless to say that feedbacks, suggestions and comments are really appreciated from all Dribbblers.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Lorenzo Franchini
Lorenzo Franchini
Senior UI designer, Design Systems.

More by Lorenzo Franchini

View profile
    • Like