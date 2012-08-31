Booking widget

Kelly Dyson

It feels like ages since I've actually done any real design, having been covering for the IA and so spending the last couple of months wireframing in Axure. Coming back to Photoshop feels so good! Even if the branding on this project is a little bit garish...

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
