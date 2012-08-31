Lloyd Harvey

Morning Sketch - Boxy House (31/08/2012)

Morning Sketch - Boxy House (31/08/2012) digital sketch artrage warm up house
Starting the day with a warm up sketch. I’ve got a lot of ‘hard surface’ drawing to do for work so I picked an image of a boxy house from a book and spent an hour in Artrage sketching. I feel a little more tuned for the day now.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
