Mock Logo Concept for Pixel Me

illustrator adobe pixel kuler simple logo clean photoshop
This was a mock logo concept for a self developed brief. I created an idea around a graphic design business called Pixel Me, and used this to create a logo that would fit the description and direction of that business. This is what I came up with.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
