Mock Logo Concept for The Cocoa Market

Mock Logo Concept for The Cocoa Market
This was a mock up concept to experiment with simple line based logo design. I developed a mock brand name and created my own brief and this was the result of my experimentation.

Posted on Aug 31, 2012
