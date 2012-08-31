Michael Duskus

Navigation Concept

Michael Duskus
Michael Duskus
  • Save
Navigation Concept navigation ui
Download color palette

Hello! This is my first shot. This is was an early navigation concept for a cloud-based platform before knowing the full requirements. I wanted to show the idea of having a slider arrow thingy as a marker that would glide into position a split second after the user clicked or touched a different section in the global nav. Thanks to @trafnar for the invite!

====
Edited to be less wordy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Michael Duskus
Michael Duskus

More by Michael Duskus

View profile
    • Like