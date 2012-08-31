🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! This is my first shot. This is was an early navigation concept for a cloud-based platform before knowing the full requirements. I wanted to show the idea of having a slider arrow thingy as a marker that would glide into position a split second after the user clicked or touched a different section in the global nav. Thanks to @trafnar for the invite!
====
Edited to be less wordy.