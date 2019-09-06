Shoot Concept Mobile

Throwback to a few concept screens I came up with while I was designing for Shoot a few months back.

This would be the customer's profile. You have a small bio and location, photo of the customer. Below that is the card for the upcoming photoshoot with the important details. Below that are smaller cards which says the customer had previous photoshoots booked through the platform that she can revisit.

The customer has the ability to check out the information for her upcoming photoshoot. These next two screens contain some of the information on the previous screen, along with the photographer's portfolio, a small snapshot of the location, and the photoshoot package information. She also has the ability to change the photoshoot reservation.