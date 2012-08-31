Mike Donovan

Handheld Video Game UI (Zissou's Life Aquatic)

Handheld Video Game UI (Zissou's Life Aquatic)
If "The Life Aquatic" was around at the same time as these little ubiquitous Nintendo handheld LCD game units ... maybe this would have been. Enjoy!

Aug 31, 2012
