Jody Worthington

Houston Vintage III

Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington
  • Save
Houston Vintage III vintage houston logo branding fashion
Download color palette

The client picked a direction, we tweaked, and here's where we're at! Beautiful Nouvelle Vague typeface by Dirk Schuster.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 31, 2012
Jody Worthington
Jody Worthington

More by Jody Worthington

View profile
    • Like