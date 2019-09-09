Burnt Toast ®

Samsung Wallpapers

Samsung Wallpapers phone sloth stars arms hand guitar tomatina tomato jungle lantern animation design vector illustration
The first of many wallpapers I’ll be designing exclusively for Samsung ♡ Together, we'll be releasing new wallpapers every month for the rest of the year - all downloadable here http://smsng.co/Wallpaper_tw

