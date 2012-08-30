Caryn Audenried

Playing with colors and fonts...

Still a little funky but wanted to get some colors brewing in the meantime

Rebound of
Logo for Stofanak Custom Cabinetry
By Caryn Audenried
Posted on Aug 30, 2012
